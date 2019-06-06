Home

Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Nicholas S. Gelis

Nicholas S. Gelis Obituary
Nicholas S. Gelis, 87, of the North Side, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Deanne Gelis; father of Cindy (Jim) Straub and the late Stephen N. Gelis, grandfather of Michael (Tiffany) Straub, Jonathan (Rachel) Straub and Niki (Ted) Dillenburg; great-grandfather of Gelis and Taryn Straub, Becket Straub and Sammy Dillenburg; daughter-in-law of Candi Gelis; brother of the late Georgia Manesiotis, Angeline Lapina and Anna Gelis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2017, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at 7:00 pm. Friends will received from 10:30 until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd.
Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 6 to June 7, 2019
