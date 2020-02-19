|
Nicholas Sage Ruland, formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away suddenly Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Memory Impaired Unit (MIU) of Greensburg Care Home. He was surrounded by friends and caring staff members at that time. He was preceded in glory by his father, Adrian W. Ruland; and his mother, Dorothy Simons Ruland Medsger. Known living relatives include his brother, Andrew Ruland; a sister, Mrs. Lingner; and their families. There are also living relatives with the last names of Ruland, Medsger and Lingner, but due to Nick's memory impairment, we are unable to list their names. Our prayers and condolences are given to all of the family and to those whose names we are unable to list. Nick drove truck for many years. He was an avid "tinkerer." There was nothing he could not figure out when he put his mind to it. Nick enjoyed cutting wood. He enjoyed collecting and storing multiple items. In his lifetime, Nick gave away close to 500,000 dollars. He did not care about the money. He was happy with a can of Spaghetti-Os and with his vast collection of "stuff" that he gathered from far and wide. Some will remember him as that crazy guy who stood on the corner in Pleasant Unity and handed out money. He had a generous spirit and never looked down upon a living soul. He was a great, albeit limited, conversationalist after the trucking accident, and until the very end, Nick enjoyed his life as best he could by sharing stories and laughter with the caring staff members in the MIU and with his good friend, Connie. He "chuckled" a lot and had his two favorites, chocolate milk and ice cream, whenever he wanted them--day or night. He brought joy to many people in his final years and will be remembered with great fondness. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at New Alexandria Union Cemetery. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the MIU Activity Fund in care of Greensburg Care Center, 119 Industrial Blvd., Greensburg, PA 15601.