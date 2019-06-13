Nick DeLuca, 82, of Conemaugh Township, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home. Born Sept. 6, 1936, in Saltsburg, he was a son of the late Nicholas DeLuca Sr. and Anna (Pastorella) DeLuca. Nick lived in Saltsburg all of his life, and was a graduate of Saltsburg High School. He served our country with the Marines. Nick worked for Federal Labs as a laborer and chemist, and was later employed in construction for First Energy Corp. He was a member of the Sons of Italy in Avonmore, the Blairsville VFW Post No. 5821, the Saltsburg and Nowrytown Sportsmen's Clubs, and rode with The Legion Riders. Nick enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora DeLuca; brothers, Angelo DeLuca and Joseph DeLuca; and a grandson, Joseph Ryan DeLuca. Nick is survived by his sons, Malee DeLuca, of Saltsburg, and Nick (Darlene) DeLuca, of Saltsburg; grandchildren, Anna and Nicholas; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Arcole "George" DeLuca, of East Vandergrift, Guido DeLuca, of Blairsville, James DeLuca, of Saltsburg, Cecelia Sorbin, of Ohio, Pacifica "Bessie" Altman, of Avonmore, Mary Valore, of Greensburg, Betty Jane (Stanley) Valwas, of Ohio, and Edith (Ronald) Twardowski, of Bridgeville; and nieces and nephews.

At Nick's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Saltsburg.

