Nicole Martin

Nicole (Cosentino) Martin, 39, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the loving mother of Ainsley Martin; daughter of John L. and Jeanine (Salerno) Cosentino; sister of Joshua Cosentino (Ashlee); granddaughter of Grace Salerno, and the late Ernest Salerno, John N. and Delores Cosentino. Survived by niece, Madison Cosentino; nephew, Decklen Cosentino; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicole lived to make memories with her daughter, Ainsley, and her family. She was so selfless and was everyones person. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She lit up the room. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, with a service to follow, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gateway Rehab Main Campus, 100 Moffett Run Road, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, www.gatewayrehab.org
. Interment will be private. We will be following the COVID-19 state guidelines.