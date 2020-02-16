Home

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Delmont, PA
Nikki A. McCoy

Nikki A. McCoy Obituary
Nikki Ann (Dashko) McCoy, 72, of Greensburg, passed peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, while surrounded by her four children who will miss her deeply. She was a loving mother of Kimberly (Jimmy) Merichko, Todd Curry, David (Amy) Curry, and Shawn (Melanie) McCoy; proud Grandma of Josh, Trent, Gianna and Christopher; and caring sister of Karen (Larry) Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Ann Dashko. Nikki was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed hiking and bird watching, along with all things outdoors. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Delmont, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, followed at noon by a luncheon. Arrangements are by HAHN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be sent in her memory to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg PA 15601. P.S.: In case you're worried about her beloved, pampered, high-spirited cat, Molly, don't be! Molly will be busy training her new family at the Merichko residence in New Alexandria.
Remember
