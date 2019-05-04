Noah Anthony Penich, 16, of New Stanton, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord as a result of complications from a seizure Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born July 2, 2002, in Latrobe, a son of Stephen A. and Michelle L. (Miller) Penich. He attended Hempfield Area High School Autistic Support and was in the 10th grade. Noah brought so much joy and love to our lives and never let his autism and epilepsy stop him from loving life. His nickname is "Bear" - Best hugs ever! If anyone ever seemed sad, Noah always had a million hugs and kisses and was so gentle. He had love for everyone and hatred for none. His laughter was contagious and his spirit was to the moon and back. He loved spending time on the iPhone and iPad listening to music, especially Lana Del Rey. He loved Legos and Spongebob and had a special affection for Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel and the Lincoln Memorial. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Jane (Plischke) Penich. In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by his brother, Ethan R. Penich, at home; maternal grandparents, Richard and Patricia (Packe) Miller; and a great-uncle and aunt, Bud and Jan Casale. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins with a special shout out to Jasmin and Karina.

Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. His final resting place will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601, as Noah loved ESY at Clelian or to the Epilepsy Foundation. We love you forever Bear! Dad, Mom and Ethan. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary