Nonie Diane Montgomery, 72, of Murrysville, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital's Hospice Unit from pneumonia and complications from her progressing Multiple Sclerosis, since age 26. Nonie was preceded in death by her loving and caring father, George Montgomery (of Murrysville, Delmont, d. 2005 from cancer); her mother, Leona Ruth Montgomery (of Murrysville, Delmont and Penn Hills, d. 2018 from dementia complications); and Nonie's husband of eight years, James Kirklec (d. 1998, liver failure from alcoholism). Nonie is survived by her cousin/guardian, Dr. Ellen Spain, of Murrysville, who was also Nonie's power-of-attorney since 1997, and who Nonie considered her lifetime best loyal friend, and Dr. Harry Spain ("Bro" and supporting friend to Nonie), as well as Nonie's caring friends, Edith and other dining friends and nurses from the MRWC; Melissa Boarts from MRWC; Joyce Zendarsk from MSS; Dr. Kalyan Muvvala, of Forbes Regional Hospital; her attorney, Patrick Shannon, of Murrysville; Deana Thomas, director of activities, UPMC Seneca; and her activity friends in the M.S. Society. After graduating from college, Nonie joined Equibank/PNC, where she enjoyed working in banking transactions until years later when her progressing M.S. forced her into long-term disability leave. Nonie was passionate about her crafting hobby and reading, enjoying most science-fiction novels with H.G. Wells being her favorite author, until the progressing M.S. ruined her vision by 2014. Nonie was also active until M.S.'s last stage, in the Girl Scouts, the Young Methodists, Eastern Star, animal rescue, crafting, attending musicals and with the M.S. Society's activities. Nonie was known by her friends and colleagues as a very compassionate woman with a sweet disposition and cute sense of humor. Nonie's final wishes were to thank the great medical teams at Forbes Regional Hospital and those caring people and volunteers from AHN's Hospice and the hospital's Compassionate Companion volunteers.

Respecting Nonie's wishes, services, arrangements and burial in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, were private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019