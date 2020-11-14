Nores (Guella) Iacoboni, 96, of Export, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 30, 1924, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Louis and Domencia (Bonito) Guella. Nores was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Christine Damico, and her husband, Thomas, of Murrysville; and son, Jack Iacoboni and his wife, Deborah, of Washington Township. Nores treasured her five grandchildren, Natalie Shelton (Scott), Dean Damico, Marc Iacoboni (Abby), Stephen Iacoboni (Lauren) and Jack Iacoboni Jr. (Kristi); and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guido "Jack" Iacoboni; and sisters, Enea and Elia. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements, services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
