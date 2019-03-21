|
Norine D. "Bunnie" Fazi, 82, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the wife of 55 years to the late William C. Fazi; loving mother of Bill Fazi, Carla (Matt) Sherry, Tom (Denise) Fazi and Nick (Shelley) Fazi; and cherished grandmother of Cheyenne, Hunter, Alexandra and Lucas Fazi. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert N. and Maryellen Cimino; and brother, Robert D. Cimino. Bunnie was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved working in her yard and gardening.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL,7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
To honor Bunnie, donations may be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 21, 2019