Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma A. Thomas


1934 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma A. Thomas Obituary
Norma A. Thomas, 85, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 13, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Howard and Ella Mae Wright. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Southwest Bank, now Commonwealth Bank, in the auto loan department. Norma loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dining out with her husband, Bill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Haggerty and Eileen Foster, and a brother, Russell Wright. Norma is survived by her husband, William Ross "Bill" Thomas; her children, Susan Mularski (Jim Crossley), of Moon Township, and Scott Thomas (Kathy), of Greensburg; her brothers, Charles Wright (Bonnie), of McKees Rocks, and Howard Wright (Jennifer), of Germany; her sister, Elsie Learned (Don), of Kansas; her grandchildren, Ross Mularski (Kate), Grant Mularski (Carly), Brandon Smith (Megan), Justin Smith (Kara) and Loren Barr (Ian); her eight great-grandchildren; also, a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Norma's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now