Norma A. Thomas, 85, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 13, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Howard and Ella Mae Wright. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Southwest Bank, now Commonwealth Bank, in the auto loan department. Norma loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dining out with her husband, Bill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Haggerty and Eileen Foster, and a brother, Russell Wright. Norma is survived by her husband, William Ross "Bill" Thomas; her children, Susan Mularski (Jim Crossley), of Moon Township, and Scott Thomas (Kathy), of Greensburg; her brothers, Charles Wright (Bonnie), of McKees Rocks, and Howard Wright (Jennifer), of Germany; her sister, Elsie Learned (Don), of Kansas; her grandchildren, Ross Mularski (Kate), Grant Mularski (Carly), Brandon Smith (Megan), Justin Smith (Kara) and Loren Barr (Ian); her eight great-grandchildren; also, a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Norma's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019