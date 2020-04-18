Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Andzelik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Andzelik


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Andzelik Obituary
Norma Benning Andzelik, 82, of North Versailles, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 25, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Isabel Flockhart Benning. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bernard M. Andzelik, and her sister, Mary Bolkcom. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Andzelik and his wife, Beverly, of New York, and Michael Andzelik and his wife, Erica, of North Huntingdon; two daughters, Renee Brutsche and her husband, David, of North Huntingdon, and Michelle Fowkes, of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Benning and his wife, Linda, of Pittsburgh, and Norman Benning and his wife, Beverly, of Florida. There is no public viewing or services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. in Turtle Creek.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -