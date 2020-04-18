|
Norma Benning Andzelik, 82, of North Versailles, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 25, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Isabel Flockhart Benning. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bernard M. Andzelik, and her sister, Mary Bolkcom. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Andzelik and his wife, Beverly, of New York, and Michael Andzelik and his wife, Erica, of North Huntingdon; two daughters, Renee Brutsche and her husband, David, of North Huntingdon, and Michelle Fowkes, of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Benning and his wife, Linda, of Pittsburgh, and Norman Benning and his wife, Beverly, of Florida. There is no public viewing or services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. in Turtle Creek.