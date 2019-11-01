Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Malek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma D. Malek


1953 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma D. Malek Obituary
Norma Darlene (Ferguson) Malek, 66, of Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with her family by her side, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 14, 1953, in Indiana, Pa., to Clare and Olive (Duncan) Ferguson. She was a 1971 graduate of Blairsville High School and attended the Indiana Hospital of Practical Nursing after graduating high school. She worked at St. Andrew's Village for 25 years, spending the last 12 years as the administrator of the Village House. She retired in July of 2012. Norma will forever be remembered for putting others' needs before hers, always seeing the best in others and doing her best to help make people happy, her love for her husband, John, three children, six grandchildren, parents, siblings, friends and her love of the Lord. She enjoyed being a member of Hopewell Methodist Church, involved with Connect Church in Blairsville, Blairsville Historical Society, cooking with her grandchildren, gardening with her husband, basket weaving with her sister, book club and her coffee shop visits. She loved spending time traveling and seeing new sites, social events with friends, and sporting events with the love of her life, John, to watch their children and grandchildren. Norma is survived by the love of her life, and husband of 46 years, John W. Malek Jr., of Brenizer, Pa. Norma was an amazing and supportive mother to her three children, Andrea Kunkle, of Baltimore, Md., Amy McKinney (Bret), of Hermitage, Pa., and Aric Malek, of Scenery Hill, Pa. She was the proud "Neena" to six grandchildren, Austin, Logan and Nora McKinney and Tyler, Harrison and Benjamin Kunkle. She also leaves behind her dear parents, Clare and Olive Ferguson; her loving siblings, Lon, Tammy and Len; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, who she had a great love for; and her dogs, Sergio and Marley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. No services will be held.
www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -