Norma Darlene (Ferguson) Malek, 66, of Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with her family by her side, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 14, 1953, in Indiana, Pa., to Clare and Olive (Duncan) Ferguson. She was a 1971 graduate of Blairsville High School and attended the Indiana Hospital of Practical Nursing after graduating high school. She worked at St. Andrew's Village for 25 years, spending the last 12 years as the administrator of the Village House. She retired in July of 2012. Norma will forever be remembered for putting others' needs before hers, always seeing the best in others and doing her best to help make people happy, her love for her husband, John, three children, six grandchildren, parents, siblings, friends and her love of the Lord. She enjoyed being a member of Hopewell Methodist Church, involved with Connect Church in Blairsville, Blairsville Historical Society, cooking with her grandchildren, gardening with her husband, basket weaving with her sister, book club and her coffee shop visits. She loved spending time traveling and seeing new sites, social events with friends, and sporting events with the love of her life, John, to watch their children and grandchildren. Norma is survived by the love of her life, and husband of 46 years, John W. Malek Jr., of Brenizer, Pa. Norma was an amazing and supportive mother to her three children, Andrea Kunkle, of Baltimore, Md., Amy McKinney (Bret), of Hermitage, Pa., and Aric Malek, of Scenery Hill, Pa. She was the proud "Neena" to six grandchildren, Austin, Logan and Nora McKinney and Tyler, Harrison and Benjamin Kunkle. She also leaves behind her dear parents, Clare and Olive Ferguson; her loving siblings, Lon, Tammy and Len; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, who she had a great love for; and her dogs, Sergio and Marley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. No services will be held.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2019