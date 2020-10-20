Norma E. LaBach, 99, of Greensburg, formerly of Moon, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born July 4, 1921, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie Murray Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank LaBach; a daughter, Vanessa LaBach; a granddaughter, Jessica Cooper; two brothers, Alan Robinson and Earl Robinson; and two sisters, Evelyn Darner and Marilyn Daugherty. She is survived by a son, Ronald (Shirley) LaBach, of Oakdale; a daughter, Valerie (Austin) Cooper, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Setta) LaBach, Ava (Damon) Smith, and Christopher Cooper; four great-grandchildren, Logan LaBach, Gavin Smith, Troy Smith, and Ethan Cooper; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
