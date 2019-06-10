Norma H. Lemmon, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home. She was born May 21, 1928, in Whitney and was a daughter of the late Glenn Stough Huffman and Morna Gail (Mumau) Huffman. Norma was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe, where she served as a deacon, taught Sunday School and was a volunteer for many church functions and activities. She spent most of her time helping her late husband Paul tenderly cultivate their Eastview Farm in Unity Township. She was an avid seamstress, gardener and a wonderful cook. Known for her homemade bread and desserts, Norma was always the hostess. She was able to whip up a meal in no time for a large gathering of family and friends, especially Thanksgiving, her favorite holiday, when she would prepare a meal for up to 45 people. Other favorite pastimes included playing cards, square dancing, ice skating on the pond, snowmobiling and hunting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, N. Paul Lemmon, in 2015; and her brother, Richard Huffman. She is survived by three children, Linda (Dennis) Xander, Leonard (Melanie) Lemmon and Gail (Ed) McCallen; grandchildren, Gwen (Mark) Yokopenic, Missie (Ken) Kennedy, Adam (Stacy) Lemmon, Katy (Jon) Hawkins, Kristy (Jesse) Planinsek and Stacy (Joe) Levay; great-grandchildren, Adison, Nathan, Jaxon, Olivia, Holly, Luke, Wade, Kara and Lucy; step-grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Stephenson and Erica (Tomas) Kocis; step-great-grandchildren, Emily, Maria, Declan, Ava, Lucas and Sophie; her sister, Judy Armel; and her sister-in-law, Helen Lemmon.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St. in Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Donald W. Graff, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring Street, Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 10 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary