Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Bronzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Bronzie


1939 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma J. Bronzie Obituary
Norma J. Bronzie, 80, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. She was born April 16, 1939, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Frank and Edeline (Peters) Cerra. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ray Bronzie. Norma was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and prior to retirement worked as a manager at The Corinthian Hair Salon for Frank Trigona, and she was a cook at Persichetti's Restaurant. She is survived by her son, Rex Bronzie (Cathy), of Greensburg; daughter, Rae Ann Sheedy (Richard), of Hunker; grandchildren, Stacey, Jordan, Alexxys (Miles) and Aleeah (Simeon) and boyfriend, Don Palmer, of Jeannette.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the outstanding care given to Norma during her illness. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -