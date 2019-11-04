|
Norma J. Bronzie, 80, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. She was born April 16, 1939, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Frank and Edeline (Peters) Cerra. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ray Bronzie. Norma was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and prior to retirement worked as a manager at The Corinthian Hair Salon for Frank Trigona, and she was a cook at Persichetti's Restaurant. She is survived by her son, Rex Bronzie (Cathy), of Greensburg; daughter, Rae Ann Sheedy (Richard), of Hunker; grandchildren, Stacey, Jordan, Alexxys (Miles) and Aleeah (Simeon) and boyfriend, Don Palmer, of Jeannette.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the outstanding care given to Norma during her illness. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019