Norma J. Chamberlin
1934 - 2020
Norma Jane (Keeler) Chamberlin, 86, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Jan. 22, 1934, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Olsen) Keeler. Norma was a loving mom, grandma and friend. She spent most of her life sharing her musical talent in numerous churches and touched so many hearts as she directed the church choir. Many lives were touched by her words of wisdom and her caring way. Mom was blessed by her loving family, and her family was truly blessed by her! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Chamberlin; and sister, Carol Ann Keeler. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Benish and Laura Koschasic and her husband, Donald; and devoted grandma to Jacob (Diane), Julie, Josh, Emily and Evan. Services are private. Service was officiated by Mary Ann Milne. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Much heartfelt love and thanks goes out to William Penn Senior Suites and Heartland Hospice. Mom was so loved and cared for by these wonderful, loving people! www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
