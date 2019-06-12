Norma Jean Hay, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1931, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Annette (Cochenour) Harvey. Norma is survived by her daughter, Cathy Bustamante (Robert), of Greensburg; son, Gary Hay (Donna), of Ligonier; her grandchildren, Bryan Bustamante (Mia), of Tampa, Fla., Joni Patras (Matt), of Doylestown, and Melissa Chase, of Downington; and her great-grandchildren, Ella, Evan, Jackson and Ryan. Norma is also survived by her sister, Patricia Falconer, of Orange Park, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, William Hay; sister, Lillian Milliron; brother, Albert Harvey; and a great-grandchild, Alessia Rose Bustamante. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored her family and showed this in many ways. Norma loved to prepare and host Sunday dinners with family, with her specialty being pot roast and mashed potatoes. She prepared for weeks in advance of the Christmas holidays and presents were plentiful for her closest family members and grandchildren! She also had a passion for golf and was a member of the Robertshaw Acres Ladies Golf League and Valley Green Women's Golf League. She and Walter had many close friends that frequently traveled together on family vacations to Myrtle Beach and other areas. Monthly Card Club was always a favorite night amongst their closest friends and family. Her independence and spunk were traits that she carried throughout her entire life. Norma was of Lutheran faith. She is now at peace. Family extends a special thank you to all caregivers who were loving and understanding of this illness, especially Liz, Redstone at Home Hospice and a multitude of other caregivers.

Family and friends will be received at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, with services starting at 11 a.m. in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Youngwood, where Norma and her family were parishioners for many years. A celebration of her life will be held directly after services. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to The Women's Alzheimer's Movement at https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org. For online condolences, go to www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary