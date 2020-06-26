Norma J. Hewitt
1923 - 2020
Norma J. Hewitt, 97, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home. She was born June 1, 1923, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late John Scott and Frances Marie Allen Pollock. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, she worked in sales at Troutman's Department Store. Norma enjoyed camping most of her life. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends and loving family at her camp at Mountain Pines Resort. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hewitt, in 1975, and her sister, Elizabeth Mobley Basely. She is survived by her children, Roberta J. "Bobbie" Orris, Pamela A. Roddy (Rick), Jann M. Long (Mark) and William S. "Bill" Hewitt (Denise); her 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral services and interment for Norma will be private. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
