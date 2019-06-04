Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Norma J. Leasure


Norma J. Leasure Obituary
Norma J. Ohler Leasure, 71, of Hunker, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 14, 1947, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Harry Lloyd and Esther VanDyke Ohler. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Hunker. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a custodian at St. George Crystal Glass Co. Norma loved going on vacations to Ocean City, Md., with her husband, as well as camping. She enjoyed seek and find books, and listening to country music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry A. Leasure; a daughter, Sheila Leasure; three brothers, William, Thomas and Harry Ohler; and one sister, Sharon Ross. She is survived by two sons, Harry Leasure, of Hunker, and Thomas Leasure and wife, Sharon, of Ruffsdale; two grandchildren, Sarah and Allen Leasure; several nieces and nephews; and one very special niece, Alice and husband, John Hoak, of Mt. Pleasant.
A private visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. in Madison. A private service will follow at noon in the funeral home, with Chaplain Barry D. Smith officiating. A private interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 4, 2019
