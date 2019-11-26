Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norma J. Loughner


1948 - 2019
Norma J. Loughner Obituary
Norma Jean Loughner, 70, of Jeannette, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Jeannette, to the late Vincent and Helen Stern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer V. Loughner. Norma is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Loughner, of Greensboro, N.C.; son, Adam Loughner, of Jeannette; two brothers, Vincent and Dennis Stern; and two sisters, Elaine Stern and Donna Roberts.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. There will be no formal services to follow.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Thanks for being a great Mom!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2019
