Norma J. Trogolo, 85, a resident of Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Mary Conto Trogolo. Norma was a phys ed teacher for the Hempfield School District for 30 years. She taught at Harrold and Wendover Junior High Schools. Norma was also the cheerleading coach for Hempfield Varsity and Junior Varsity squads for many many years. She loved the girls and they loved her. They were truly her life. Norma loved to play cards, Mexican train, and enjoyed watching the Steelers. She did not go anywhere that she didn't see someone she knew. Norma loved her many dogs she had over the years and was also the dogsitter for her many friends at the Hunt Club Villas. If you needed anything Norma was who you called and she was right there. She was the caretaker for all her family. Norma's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kerri, Tracy, and staff at Mountain View Senior Living, for the kind and compassionate care given to Norma during her stay there. Norma was the last surviving sibling of her family. In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her stepmother, Albina Micohletti Trogolo; siblings, Teresa Ereditario, Dorothy Trogolo, Leonard Trogolo and Delphine Belak; and brothers-in-law, Arthur Ereditario and John Belak. She is survived by a special niece, Mary Neiderhiser and husband, Randy, who love and cared for her till the end. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Trogolo; and nieces and nephews, Marta Bauman, Scott Trogolo and wife, Kathy, Jim Trogolo and wife, Lucy, Michael Ereditario and companion, Lissa Glass, Jonathan Belak and wife, Bonnie, and Joe Belak and wife, Tracy; and many great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Paul's Church, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. A private entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 State Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.



