Norma K. Raynak, 96, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born June 14, 1923, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Freeman and Maisie Keefe Kleiner. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where she had been involved in committees, circles, and as a Sunday school teacher. Norma loved to play bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She loved nature and walking her granddogs at Twin Lakes Park. Everyone loved her homemade pies and noodles. Norma cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, especially at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Raynak; a son, Dr. Jan T. Raynak; and a brother, Thomas Kleiner. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Acita, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Eryka (Tom) Murphey, of Fort Collins, Colo., Sophie Raynak, of Denver, Colo., Michael Raynak, of Denver, Colo., Justin (Brittney) Acita, of Ocean City, Md., and Elizabeth (Knute) Scholl, of Germany; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Elliot Murphey, Hendrix, Quinncy and Zeppelin Acita, and Kalina Scholl; a sister, Jean Eiseman, of New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Raynak, of Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
At Norma's request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main Street, Greensburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church's Fellowship Hall.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Weatherwood Manor, Heritage Hospice and Grane Hospice for the care that Norma received. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019