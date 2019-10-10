Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
246 S. Main Street
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Raynak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma K. Raynak


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma K. Raynak Obituary
Norma K. Raynak, 96, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born June 14, 1923, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Freeman and Maisie Keefe Kleiner. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where she had been involved in committees, circles, and as a Sunday school teacher. Norma loved to play bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She loved nature and walking her granddogs at Twin Lakes Park. Everyone loved her homemade pies and noodles. Norma cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, especially at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Raynak; a son, Dr. Jan T. Raynak; and a brother, Thomas Kleiner. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Acita, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Eryka (Tom) Murphey, of Fort Collins, Colo., Sophie Raynak, of Denver, Colo., Michael Raynak, of Denver, Colo., Justin (Brittney) Acita, of Ocean City, Md., and Elizabeth (Knute) Scholl, of Germany; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Elliot Murphey, Hendrix, Quinncy and Zeppelin Acita, and Kalina Scholl; a sister, Jean Eiseman, of New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Raynak, of Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
At Norma's request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main Street, Greensburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church's Fellowship Hall.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Weatherwood Manor, Heritage Hospice and Grane Hospice for the care that Norma received. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now