Norma L. Kasparek, 87, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Hempfield Township, a daughter of the late George and Lula Belle (Oldham) Kidd. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Castle Claim Services and was formerly employed by Levin Furniture of Jeannette and the treasurer's office at the courthouse. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette, where she loved singing in the choir, a Sunday school teacher, and member of the administrative board and Otterbein Circle. She was a member of American Legion Post 344 Auxiliary, where she was former president and chaplain. She loved playing bingo, traveling, gardening, elephants (collecting any glass made in Jeannette), and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Kasparek I; two sisters, Nora Belle Stauffer and Jean Ann Hassinger; and a brother, Sonny Kidd. She is survived by two sons, David R. Kasparek II, and Jerry Faroux and his fiancee, Pam Brummett, all of Jeannette; a special niece, Lee Ann Stanish; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.