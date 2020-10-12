1/1
Norma L. Myers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma L. (Kinneer) Myers, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Acme, she was the daughter of the late George Clifford and Lillian (Brown) Kinneer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Myers; five brothers, Neil Kinneer, Bryce Kinneer, Reed Kinneer, Elton Kinneer and Domer Kinneer; and a sister, Mary K. Kesler. She is survived by three children, Lorna Lee, of Mt. Pleasant, Marla (Jim "Willy") Pletcher, of White, and Allan "Mo" (Tina) Myers, of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Raymond Kinneer; and two sisters-in-law, Elvira and Iva. Norma retired in 1993 from Laurel Highlands Care, Donegal. She was a member of the Kecksburg VFW and rescue ladies auxiliary and a member of Hearts and Hands quilt group. Norma was a lifetime member of Fairview Church of God and also helped at the Fairview Cemetery. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and being with family and friends. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Benjamin Poklembo, Brian Pletcher, Jamey Poklembo, Kevin Pletcher, Jake Lee, Michael Myers and Timothy Myers; 14 great-grandchildren, Amber Poklembo, Alex Poklembo, Gabby Poklembo, Emilea Poklembo, Jamison Poklembo, Jarrett Pletcher, Hailey Pletcher, Tyler Lee, Preston Lee, Derek Lee, Tommy Myers, Fredrick Myers, Benjamin Myers and Brandon Pletcher; one great- great-grandchild, Liam Mallory; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, following all CDC regulations: a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time, and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to the Fairview Cemetery Chapel Fund, Standard Bank, 659 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved