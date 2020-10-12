Norma L. (Kinneer) Myers, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Acme, she was the daughter of the late George Clifford and Lillian (Brown) Kinneer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Myers; five brothers, Neil Kinneer, Bryce Kinneer, Reed Kinneer, Elton Kinneer and Domer Kinneer; and a sister, Mary K. Kesler. She is survived by three children, Lorna Lee, of Mt. Pleasant, Marla (Jim "Willy") Pletcher, of White, and Allan "Mo" (Tina) Myers, of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Raymond Kinneer; and two sisters-in-law, Elvira and Iva. Norma retired in 1993 from Laurel Highlands Care, Donegal. She was a member of the Kecksburg VFW and rescue ladies auxiliary and a member of Hearts and Hands quilt group. Norma was a lifetime member of Fairview Church of God and also helped at the Fairview Cemetery. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and being with family and friends. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Benjamin Poklembo, Brian Pletcher, Jamey Poklembo, Kevin Pletcher, Jake Lee, Michael Myers and Timothy Myers; 14 great-grandchildren, Amber Poklembo, Alex Poklembo, Gabby Poklembo, Emilea Poklembo, Jamison Poklembo, Jarrett Pletcher, Hailey Pletcher, Tyler Lee, Preston Lee, Derek Lee, Tommy Myers, Fredrick Myers, Benjamin Myers and Brandon Pletcher; one great- great-grandchild, Liam Mallory; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, following all CDC regulations: a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time, and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to the Fairview Cemetery Chapel Fund, Standard Bank, 659 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store