Norma L. Oskey
1933 - 2020
Norma Lee (Mae) Johns Oskey, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe. She was born Friday, April 14, 1933, in Saltsburg, the daughter of the late Walter A. and Harriet L. Stoner Johns. She was a member of Saltsburg Methodist Church. Before her retirement, she was an inspector for Breeze Industries, formerly Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and working around the house. She is survived by her children, Robert Melvin Oskey, of Saltsburg, Harvey "Bill" Oskey and his wife, Tammy, of Saltsburg, and Doreene L. Robertson and her husband, Kelly, of Bolivar; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, William Johns, of Delmont, and Robert Miller, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Melvin Oskey; her son, David Wayne Oskey; her daughter, Vivian D. Walker; three sisters, Lula A. Bell, Ruth Mains and Alice Oskey; and a brother, Merle Miller. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Vivian Malits and Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will be held in Fenneltown Cemetery, New Alexandria. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a MASK IS REQUIRED AT VIEWING. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
