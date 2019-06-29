Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Nicholas


1928 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Nicholas Obituary
Norma M. Nicholas, 90, of Penn, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Alex Miller and Marie Tomasko. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress at Maragni Sewing. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and the Christian Mothers and Silver Threads of the former St. Boniface Church. Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to take trips to Atlantic City, N.J., with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nicholas; and a half-brother and a half-sister. She is survived by her children, Marianne Renard and her husband, Daniel, and Judith Marton and her husband, Brad, both of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Lori Evans and Brittany Huselton; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Huselton; sister-in-law, Laura Nicholas, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Irwin.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now