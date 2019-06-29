Norma M. Nicholas, 90, of Penn, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Alex Miller and Marie Tomasko. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress at Maragni Sewing. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and the Christian Mothers and Silver Threads of the former St. Boniface Church. Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to take trips to Atlantic City, N.J., with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nicholas; and a half-brother and a half-sister. She is survived by her children, Marianne Renard and her husband, Daniel, and Judith Marton and her husband, Brad, both of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Lori Evans and Brittany Huselton; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Huselton; sister-in-law, Laura Nicholas, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Irwin.

