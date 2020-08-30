Norma Scherer

Norma Petrone Scherer, of Unity Township, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in her home. She was born in Arnold, a daughter of the late Angelo and Teresa (Bello) Petrone. Norma had been a teacher for 31 years in the business department of Deer Lakes High School, and also in the English and Business departments of Greater Latrobe School District. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe where she was active in the parish Adult Education Committee. She was also active for 26 years in the Greensburg Diocese Finance Council, the Art Trust of Greater Latrobe High School, and SCORE (St. Vincent School of Business). Her varied interests included art, music, opera, theater, stock market, gardening, travel, watercoloring, reading, finance, and writing family histories. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Judge Bernard Scherer, President Judge of Westmoreland County. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Bernard C. Scherer and wife, Elaine, of Blairsville, and Dr. Christopher J. Scherer and wife, Laura; and their twin daughters, Anne and Hunter, all of Charlottesville, Va.; her sister, Mrs. Arlene Pella, of Alabama; and three nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent Archabbey would be appreciated. www.bachafh.com
