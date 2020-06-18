Norman D. Matthews
Norman Doyle Matthews, 97, of Elizabeth Township, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in West Newton on Nov. 23, 1922, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Bessie Jeanette (Abbott) Matthews. Norman was the last surviving member of his family of nine siblings. He was retired from the B&O Railroad and S&Y Foodland. A lifelong member of the Pennsylvania State Grange, he was also a member of the Thyme for Herbs Society. Farming, gardening and his family were his enjoyments. He is survived by his daughters, Jill (Jim) Maxson and Margie (Dave) Giannini; grandchildren, Jamie (Tim) Hodge, Jay (Rachel) Maxson, Gary Giannini and Grant Giannini; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, Gabby and Nora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Matthews. As per Norman's request, there will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934). The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, the nurses and Kayla for their kind and compassionate care. And a special thank you to granddaughter Rachel, who cared for him so that he could stay at home. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.
