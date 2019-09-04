|
Norman E. "Kip" Gower, 65, of Derry, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was born July 8, 1954, in Latrobe and was a son of Ellen (Werts) Hillis, of Hunker, and the late Eugene Gower. Prior to retirement, Kip was a plant foreman for ARBCO Industries in Export. He was an avid coin collector, a muscle car enthusiast, and enjoyed hunting. He was also an animal advocate, having helped found a local shelter with his wife, Elaine. He was a former member of the White House Club in Loyalhanna. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (McWilliams) Gower, in 2009; a granddaughter, Emaline Claire Gower; his stepmother, Jacqueline (Redding) Gower; and his father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lois Jean McWilliams. He is survived by two children, Nathan Gower (Stormy), of Perryopolis, and Sarah Gower (David Rice), of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Adeline Claire Gower and Elliott Charles Gower; four siblings, Valerie Milliron (Les), Eric Gower (Samantha), Timothy Gower (Brenda Forsey) and Michael Gower (Anna Stewart Gower); and two brothers-in-law, Scott McWilliams (Kevin Zematis) and David McWilliams (Ruth).
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019