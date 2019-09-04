Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman E. Gower


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman E. Gower Obituary
Norman E. "Kip" Gower, 65, of Derry, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was born July 8, 1954, in Latrobe and was a son of Ellen (Werts) Hillis, of Hunker, and the late Eugene Gower. Prior to retirement, Kip was a plant foreman for ARBCO Industries in Export. He was an avid coin collector, a muscle car enthusiast, and enjoyed hunting. He was also an animal advocate, having helped found a local shelter with his wife, Elaine. He was a former member of the White House Club in Loyalhanna. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (McWilliams) Gower, in 2009; a granddaughter, Emaline Claire Gower; his stepmother, Jacqueline (Redding) Gower; and his father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lois Jean McWilliams. He is survived by two children, Nathan Gower (Stormy), of Perryopolis, and Sarah Gower (David Rice), of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Adeline Claire Gower and Elliott Charles Gower; four siblings, Valerie Milliron (Les), Eric Gower (Samantha), Timothy Gower (Brenda Forsey) and Michael Gower (Anna Stewart Gower); and two brothers-in-law, Scott McWilliams (Kevin Zematis) and David McWilliams (Ruth).
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More