Norman J. Lachimia
1939 - 2020
Norman James Lachimia, 81, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Joseph and Agnes Lachimia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Lachimia. He was a graduate of Pitt and Penn State. Prior to retirement, he was employed by US Steel as a mechanical engineer. He is a veteran of the Navy and was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, in Murrysville. He loved classic rock, fancy cars, hunting and fishing. Norman is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Griffiths Lachimia; loving father to three sons, Norman (Linda) Lachimia, Dan (Laurie) Lachimia and Scott (Helen) Lachimia; loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joseph (Maria) Lachimia. A graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
