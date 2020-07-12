1/1
Norman J. Meinert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman J. Meinert, 81, formerly of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully at home in Clearwater, Fla., on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Smith) and father of five children. He is survived by 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, James; and sisters, Madalene and Judith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecelia (Probst); brother, Michael; and sister, Sr. Sara Jean Meinert, CDP. There will be no viewing. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. The family suggests memorial contributions to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 (suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved