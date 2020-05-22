Norman Joseph Smola
Norman Joseph Smola, known to friends as "Joe," of Youngwood, lost his battle with lung cancer Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 54. He was born in Greensburg, son of the late Norman and Veryl Baker. He worked security at Scooby's Pub in Greensburg for more than 20 years and was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast. He is survived by his children, Joseph Norman and Jennie (Robert) Hurlbut, both of Latrobe; a sister, Charline Kelly Swartz; and a brother-in-law, Harry "Hank" Miller, both of Greensburg; three brothers, Scott Gordon (Helen) Caldrer, of Coatesville, Robert Andrew (Tammy), of North Ft. Myers, Fla., and Eric Martin, of Indiana; and three nieces, two nephews and four grandchildren. Joe will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the summer.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
I have known Joe 35 years. I babysat Joey, then he and Jennie when she was born. It is so sad to hear he is gone. RIP my long time friend, you will be missed by Anthony and I.
Jennifer Nelson
Friend
