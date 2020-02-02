Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Emmerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman V. Emmerick


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman V. Emmerick Obituary
Norman V. Emmerick, 93, of Murrysville, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville. He was born April 8, 1926, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Cyril Urban and Clare Murrin Emmerich. Prior to retirement, he was a purchasing agent for Alemite C.A. Turner. Norman was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville Senior Center and the Export VFW. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Emmerich. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Esther Dailey Emmerick; three brothers, Cyril Emmerich, of Pittsburgh, Regis Emmerich, of North Carolina, and Joseph Emmerich, of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Verona.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -