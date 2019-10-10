Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Twin Valley Memorial Park
Delmont, PA
View Map
Norman W. Schmidt Jr.


1929 - 2019
Norman W. Schmidt Jr. Obituary
Norman W. Schmidt Jr., 89, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Harrison City, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Jeannette, to the late Norman W. Schmidt Sr. and Olive (Higgins) Schmidt. Norm worked for many years at Westmoreland Glass in Grapeville, and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his son, Michael P. Schmidt (Kathy), of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Sherrie E. Kopinski (Steven), of Knoxville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Michelle Weiss (Kirk), Shane Schmidt (Kim) and Sean Kopinski (Danielle); two great-grandchildren, Alexandria Nevaeh Weiss and Shane Michael Schmidt; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce D. Schmidt; second wife, Marilyn Schmidt; and siblings, Clyde Schmidt, Ethel Cox and Leona McGuiggan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting , or to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
