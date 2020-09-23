1/
Novella M. Whitlock
1943 - 2020
Novella Mae Whitlock, 77, of Latrobe, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born March 30, 1943, in McKeesport, and raised by her late grandmother, Viola Myrtle Grace, and survived by her aunt, Irene Zack. Novella was Lutheran by faith and had retired from the Ligonier Valley School District, where she was a cafeteria supervisor. She was a big Steelers fan and enjoyed baking, cooking and bingo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Stonebraker (Ron), of Ligonier; three sons, Bryan Whitlock (Susan), of Boswell, Kevin Whitlock (Nicole), of Ligonier, and Michael Whitlock (Kim), of Haymarket, Va.; a stepdaughter, Laura Markiewicz (Kao), of Evansville, Ind.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at in First Church of The Brethren in Waterford, with Pastor John Shaffer officiating. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Church of The Brethren
