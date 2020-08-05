Ocie Georgetta Fasshauer, 73, of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home while surrounded and comforted by her loving family. She was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Belle Vernon and was a daughter of the late Howard and Hazel Patton Kimball. Ocie worked in housekeeping at The Grove in Latrobe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her husband, William Fasshauer; her children, William Kenneth Fasshauer, of Derry, Wendy McCormick, of California, Pa., James Teska, of Stahlstown, Ocie Teska, of Acme, Dorothy Meyers and husband Keith, of Stahlstown, and Carl Fasshauer, of Alvin, Texas; her grandchildren, who she loved being with, Douglas and Randall Quail, Meaghan Zelasko, Allison Hauger, Sarah Teska, Christian Kuritz, Cameron (Chuchie), Kaiden, Serenity and Hunter Meyers, and Jordan Shipley; her three great-grandchildren; and her nurse, Laura Meyers, who cared for Ocie during her illness. In addition to her parents, Ocie was predeceased by a brother, John William Kimball. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David Muir officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Saltlick Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, in memory of Ocie Georgetta Fasshauer. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.