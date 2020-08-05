1/1
Ocie G. Fasshauer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ocie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ocie Georgetta Fasshauer, 73, of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home while surrounded and comforted by her loving family. She was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Belle Vernon and was a daughter of the late Howard and Hazel Patton Kimball. Ocie worked in housekeeping at The Grove in Latrobe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her husband, William Fasshauer; her children, William Kenneth Fasshauer, of Derry, Wendy McCormick, of California, Pa., James Teska, of Stahlstown, Ocie Teska, of Acme, Dorothy Meyers and husband Keith, of Stahlstown, and Carl Fasshauer, of Alvin, Texas; her grandchildren, who she loved being with, Douglas and Randall Quail, Meaghan Zelasko, Allison Hauger, Sarah Teska, Christian Kuritz, Cameron (Chuchie), Kaiden, Serenity and Hunter Meyers, and Jordan Shipley; her three great-grandchildren; and her nurse, Laura Meyers, who cared for Ocie during her illness. In addition to her parents, Ocie was predeceased by a brother, John William Kimball. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David Muir officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Saltlick Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, in memory of Ocie Georgetta Fasshauer. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved