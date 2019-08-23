|
Odette Paskovitch, 93, formerly of Derry, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born July 29, 1926, in Villeneuve-le-Roi, France, a daughter of the late Jean and Marie-Louise (Cadiou) Helias. Odette was a fantastic homemaker. She loved to sew, cook, garden and knit. Her various elaborate Halloween costumes that she made for her grandchildren are treasured by her family. Odette is survived by two daughters, Claudette Graham, of Sewickley, and Marian Alverson (John), of Sewickley; three grandchildren, Nicole Graham Pfleeger (Jon), of Elmhurst, Ill., Michael Graham, of Johns Island, S.C., and Grace Alverson, of Sewickley; three great-grandchildren, M.J., Lyla and Abby Pfleeger; and 11 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Odette was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory H. Paskovitch; and a son-in-law, Michael Graham.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry. Requiem divine liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukranian Catholic Church, Latrobe, with Father Gregory Madeya as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2019