Olga Zinna
Olga D. Zinna


1924 - 07
Olga D. Zinna Obituary
Olga D. Zinna, 95, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born July 3, 1924, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Michael and Pauline Federonko Pertzog. Prior to her retirement, Olga was employed by the former Eckert's Jewelry Store in Jeannette. She was a life member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister and was a member of the church's Resurrection choir and its Rosary Altar Society. Olga also was a member of the former Catholic Daughters of America and member and past president of the local TOPS group. Olga was always helping others and so full of love and affection. She was devoted to the Lord, and one of her favorite phrases was "Right on!" In addition to her parents, Olga was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Mario A. Zinna, in 2002; a son, James A. Zinna, in 2018; sisters, Elizabeth Lazar and Mary Kratovil; and brothers, Joseph and Walter Pertzog. She is survived by her children, Kathy Zinna-Seiler and husband Dan, of Greensburg, Josie Kauffman and husband Bob, of Ruffsdale, John Zinna and wife Anne, of Erie, and Mario Zinna and wife Charm, of Palm Bay, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anne Mowry, of Irwin; a brother, Michael Pertzog, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Sacred Heart Rosary Society will pray the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Visitation for Olga will follow from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette PA, 15644.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
