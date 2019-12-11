|
|
Olga F. DiFlorio, of Greensburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late Very Rev. Peter Felenchak and Theodosia (Kwochka) Felenchak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James DiFlorio Sr. She was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Greensburg, and was a life member of the Youngwood Sportsman's Club. She is survived by her children, James DiFlorio Jr., Peterina Gunther and her husband, Bob, Simeon DiFlorio and his wife, Christine, and Joshua DiFlorio and his wife, Angie; five grandchildren, Robert and Samuel Gunther, Abagale DiFlorio and Evan and Johna McGreevy; two brothers, Michael and Dr. Gerald and his wife, Dr. Dao, and their children, John and David.
As per Olga's wishes, services and interment was private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Sung and staff for their compassionate care over the years. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019