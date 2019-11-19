|
Olive J. Hostovich, a lifelong resident of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the comfort of the family's home in Glenmoore, Pa., with her most loved family members and friends by her side. Born Aug. 29, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James Lizza and Malina (Gangemi) Lizza. Olive's love of Latrobe, her family, and the many friends who cared deeply for her exemplified the special personality that she possessed. Although she and her husband, John, enjoyed traveling and visiting family, her deep roots always brought her back to her home in Latrobe, which was always her wish. She and sister Vinn (Mimi), were the best of friends. They became even more inseparable after John's passing. Olive was a devout Catholic and longtime, dedicated member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Olive's infectious smile, warm disposition, and quick wit left a lasting impression with everyone who met her. From her younger days working as a court stenographer to a den mother, volunteering for church bake sales and events, and traveling with her husband John to Germany and Belgium, she made lifelong friends wherever she went. From gardening to baking, and from reading books along with newspapers cover to cover, Olive enjoyed everything that she undertook. Her intelligence and determination made her a strong role model. One of Olive's most-loved activities was her daily exercise routine. She would walk sometimes three miles a day, no matter the weather conditions. She was a longtime member of the "Westmoreland Mall Walkers." Flea markets, yard sales, and even fishing were pastimes that also allowed Olive to be outdoors as she took great pleasure in those activities. Olive traveled overseas with John while he was stationed in the Army, and also lived in New York before coming home to settle back in Latrobe. In later years, she enjoyed visiting many historical sites including Washington, D.C., Gettysburg, and Annapolis. Her "fun" trips included excursions to Atlantic City, a cross-country train ride and enjoying theatre. She loved just being "on the go." Olive always made her home warm and inviting with fresh-baked goods and homemade dinners for family and friends. "Mamaw" especially loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished the time she spent with them. At one family Christmas, she baked over 170 dozen cookies for the holiday. The Simpson Meadows and Willow Tree Hospice "families" gave Olive much happiness and comfort and she truly enjoyed these newfound friendships as much as they enjoyed Olive herself. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hostovich; three brothers, Charles, Hector, and James Lizza, Jr.; and two sisters, Josephine Flory and Dorothy Marcelli. Olive is survived by one son, John L. Hostovich, of North Wales, Pa.; four daughters, Laura A. Braun and her husband, Robert, of Glenmoore, Pa, Ellen A. Grimmett and her husband, Eric, of Austin, Texas, Carol M. Koppenhaver and her husband, David, of Montoursville, Pa., and Lisa Blackburn, and her husband James, of Mira Mesa, Calif.; one brother, Arthur B. Lizza, of Latrobe; one sister, Vinn Lizza, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Allisyn, Logan, Leah, Eric, Matthew, William, Olivia, and Christina; eight great-grandchildren; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Members of the St. Vincent Rosary society will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019