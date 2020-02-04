|
|
Olive Jane "Ollie" Swackhammer passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born May 7, 1938, to James and Viola Patterson in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Swackhammer; brothers, Donald, John, Edward and Thomas; and sisters, Dorothy Mesko and Irene Lewis. She was the loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Barbara), Randy (Lydia), Jeffrey (Dawn), Tammy Harkovich, Keith (Debbie) Swackhammer and Tracey (John) Diroll. She was an endearing grandmother to Steven Swackhammer, JP Diroll, Jeffrey Swackhammer, Randy Swackhammer, Michelle Mandery, Timothy Swackhammer, Eric Bittner, Matthew Swackhammer, Samantha Duran, Sarah Harkovich, Hailey McLindon, Austin Diroll, and Keith and Addison Swackhammer. She is survived by 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Patterson; nieces and nephews; and her beloved Sweet Pea. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.