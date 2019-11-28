|
|
Opal L. Ross, 92, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born March 7, 1927, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Tracy M. and Hilda Ryan Doman. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Turrill's Turkey Farm in Laughlintown. She was a devoted member of Latrobe Bible Baptist Church, where she spent many years taking care of youngsters in the Nursery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ross, in 1987; two sisters, Joye Harbaugh and Mabel Doman; and two brothers, William "Butch" and Tracy Doman Jr. Opal is survived by nine children, Phyllis (Philip) Huntt, of Erie, Sheila (Barry) Bell, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Teresa (Mark) Davis, of Greenville, S.C., Karen (Tony) McGregor, of Traveler's Rest, S.C., Vanessa (Derrick) Hoffer, of Latrobe, Donald (Norma) Ross, of Bristol, Tenn., Melvin (Patricia) Ross, of Ligonier, Bryan (Paula) Ross, of Dallas, Ga., and Dwayne (Kathy) Ross, of Blairsville; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; a sister, Norma Karanovich, of Marietta, Ga.; and a brother, Owen (Gayle) Doman, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC.,144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Opal's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Latrobe Bible Baptist Church with her pastor, the Rev. Matthew Schwender, officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Opal's memory to Latrobe Bible Baptist Christian Academy, 232 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send a condolence or tribute for Opal or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2019