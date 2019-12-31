|
Opal M. Myers, 90, of Lititz, Pa., formerly of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brethren Village Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harry "Tucker" R. Myers, who passed away in 1997. Born in Indian Head, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Miller Geary. Opal was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and loved to tend to her vegetable garden. She was formerly a member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church in Irwin. Opal is survived by her four children, Laura, married to Ron McKinstry of Cleburne, Texas, Thomas, of Clifton Park, N.Y., Richard, married to Kathy, of Lititz, and Sandra Myers, of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received by Opal's family from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the chapel of Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 167 Eastside Drive, Greensburg, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Opal's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To send a condolence to her family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 31, 2019