Opal M. Nave, 86, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born June 9, 1933, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Wallace and Opal Baker Downs. Prior to her retirement, Opal was employed by General Tire Co., "Gen Corp", Jeannette. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette, a graduate of Jeannette High School Class of 1951, and was affiliated with the USS Preston Reunion. In addition to her parents, Opal was predeceased by her husband, Perry Nave, in 1993; a son, Dale Nave; a great-grandson, Gabriel Joseph Smith; a sister, Janice Wherry; and a son-in-law, Dennis Livengood. She is survived by her children, David Nave and wife, Karen, Douglas Nave and wife, Shirley, all of Jeannette, Diane Livengood, of New Alexandria, and Dan Nave and wife, Darcy, of North Huntingdon; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karlean Kruse and husband, Regis, of Apollo; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 30 to July 1, 2019