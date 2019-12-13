|
Ophelia Dutch, 89, of Export, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Export, a son of the late Gilmore and Ruth (Earnest) Speer. Ophelia was a retired administrative secretary for Allegheny County Community College, Boyce Campus and was a member of the Italian American Club, Export. Surviving is a son, Roy (Connie) Dutch, of Export; step-granddaughter, Aubri Lucas, of Jefferson Hills; and a brother, Alex (Dolores) Speer, of Export.
Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon Saturday in the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 13, 2019