Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
Ophelia Dutch Obituary
Ophelia Dutch, 89, of Export, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Export, a son of the late Gilmore and Ruth (Earnest) Speer. Ophelia was a retired administrative secretary for Allegheny County Community College, Boyce Campus and was a member of the Italian American Club, Export. Surviving is a son, Roy (Connie) Dutch, of Export; step-granddaughter, Aubri Lucas, of Jefferson Hills; and a brother, Alex (Dolores) Speer, of Export.
Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon Saturday in the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Interment will be private.
www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 13, 2019
