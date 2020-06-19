Ora Mae Lovre
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ora Mae (Wilcox) Lovre, 90, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Ora Mae was born May 20, 1930, in Murrysville, the daughter of the late Harry and Harriet (Cowan) Wilcox. Ora Mae was a retired registered nurse in the OR at Forbes Regional Hospital, and also worked in the former Pittsburgh Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and their United Methodist Women and was a member of the CFU Lodge No. 541 of Trafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Lovre Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Lovre; and her siblings, Robert and Merle Wilcox, Lois Grother and Mildred Colangelo. Ora Mae is survived by her children, Robert J. Lovre Jr., Joanne Ondulich (Paul) and Matthew E. Lovre; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Jude and Jonathan Lovre. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Justin Judy officiating. Entombment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. As per the wishes of Ora Mae, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Duquesne Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved