Ora Mae (Wilcox) Lovre, 90, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Ora Mae was born May 20, 1930, in Murrysville, the daughter of the late Harry and Harriet (Cowan) Wilcox. Ora Mae was a retired registered nurse in the OR at Forbes Regional Hospital, and also worked in the former Pittsburgh Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and their United Methodist Women and was a member of the CFU Lodge No. 541 of Trafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Lovre Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Lovre; and her siblings, Robert and Merle Wilcox, Lois Grother and Mildred Colangelo. Ora Mae is survived by her children, Robert J. Lovre Jr., Joanne Ondulich (Paul) and Matthew E. Lovre; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Jude and Jonathan Lovre. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Justin Judy officiating. Entombment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. As per the wishes of Ora Mae, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Duquesne Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.