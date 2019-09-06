|
|
Orelio S. "Rollo" Vecchio, a lifelong resident of Pitcairn, 81, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rollo was born Jan. 8, 1938, a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Manfredi) Vecchio. He was the beloved husband of MaryAnn (Yanuzzo) Vecchio for 53 years; precious father of Frank (Debbie) Vecchio, of Pitcairn, and Carmen (Nina) Vecchio, of Monroeville; treasured grandfather of Natalie and Angelina Vecchio; brother of Elvira (late Stanley) Drzewinski, of New Jersey, Rose (Louis) Mediate, of Export, Erminia Vecchio and Louis Vecchio, both of Pitcairn, and the late Ortenzo "Art" (surviving spouse, Evelyn) Vecchio, of Florida. Rollo was a proud veteran of the Air Force Reserves. He was a political and social advocate for the community of Pitcairn, the Turtle Creek Valley and Allegheny County. Long before politics and being a community activist and achiever, Rollo, as a youth, was a shoe shine boy in Pitcairn. He later landed a job at The Star Market, in Pitcairn (now Joe's Butcher Shop), and that propelled him to a career in the grocery business. After working for Loblaw's, and for 15 years with Giant Eagle, Rollo switched careers at age 50 to become a revenue agent for the PA Dept. of Revenue, from where he retired in 2009. But he never retired from politics, his volunteerism or his passion for Pitcairn. For Pitcairn, Rollo was a councilman for 36 years, serving as president for much of that time. In addition to his political post as councilman, he was a volunteer of the Pitcairn Parks and Recreation Committee and coordinator of Pitcairn Community Days. Other organizations where he was a member or volunteered in Pitcairn include, the American Legion, Lions Club, Italian Club, Fire Company No. 2 Social Club, the Pitcairn Civic Association, Camp B and St. Michael Church. Rollo also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rankin Christian Center, where he served on the board as treasurer. Rollo was a member and two-time president of the Allegheny County Boroughs Association. For more than 50 years, he has been an active member of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, serving as chairman for 48 years. His active community involvement reached beyond Pitcairn, as he was an alternate delegate to the Turtle Creek Council of Governments, and he was a board member and treasurer of six senior housing corporations. Rollo was a member of the Allegheny County Vision Committee, and honorary member of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Association and a member of the PA State Sheriff's Association. Rollo's accomplishments and endeavors through his political career immensely benefitted his beloved Pitcairn. Parks, properties, paving projects and police benefitted. Fire departments and ball fields benefitted. Organizations and Associations benefitted. All benefitted from the passion and love that Rollo possessed and shared for people.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a time to be announced Monday in St. Michael Church, Pitcairn. Entombment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pitcairn non-profit of one's choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019