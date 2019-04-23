Orin L. Anthony, 85, a lifelong resident of Adamsburg, died Saturday, April 20 2019, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born May 11, 1933, in Adamsburg, a son of the late James and Edna (Altman) Anthony. Prior to his retirement, Orin was employed as a draftsman for Robetshaw Control, New Stanton. He was a member of the Brush Creek United Church of Christ and was a veteran of the Air Force. Orin was an accomplished ping pong player, having played in many tournaments throughout the country. He enjoyed bowling, softball and woodworking. Orin was also an avid golfer and was proud to have scored a hole-in-one at Robertshaw Acres Golf Club. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Christa Anthony; daughter, Jennifer (Anthony) Powers and husband, Donald Powers; stepson, Marc Anthony and wife, Lori; stepson, Thomas Anthony and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Emily Anthony and Thomas Anthony Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Quincy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, at which time a funeral service will take place with the Rev. Diane Wiley, his pastor, officiating, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Orin's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and all the staff of Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care they gave to Orin during his time there. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All But Furgotten, 70 Carpenter Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, www.allbutfurgotten.com., or to the Brush Creek United Church of Christ, 113 Alter Lane, Irwin, PA 15652. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2019